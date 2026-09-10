Supreme Court rejects Abu Salem's plea for early release
The Supreme Court has turned down Abu Salem's request to get out of prison early.
Salem, who was convicted for his role in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, argued he'd already served more than the 25 years India promised Portugal when he was extradited back in 2005.
But the court decided he needs to stay behind bars, at least for now.
Lawyer says Salem served 27 years
Salem's lawyer said that if you count his time as an undertrial and his good behavior credits, he's already done 27 years, which should have triggered his release.
He also claimed India broke its promise by charging him with offenses that weren't part of the original deal with Portugal.
The government pushed back, saying the 25-year limit only kicks in by 2030, 25 years after his official extradition date.
The Supreme Court dismissed Salem's plea.