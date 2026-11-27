Supreme Court rejects plea to remove Giacomo Filibeck chanting videos
The Supreme Court has turned down a request to take down social media videos of Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck, who was seen chanting Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod in support of Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad.
The bench, led by Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh, made its decision on Friday, November 27, 2026.
Filibeck backs Gandhi, court suggests representations
Filibeck, secretary-general of the Party of European Socialists, publicly backed Gandhi's push for cleaner elections, which stirred up more debate around claims of vote-rigging against Prime Minister Modi's government.
The court suggested those unhappy with the videos, "No. You are free to make representations. Who is stopping you!" instead of pushing for a social media takedown.