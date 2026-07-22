Supreme Court removes government oversight clause from Kerala Waqf Board
The Supreme Court has stepped in and changed a Kerala High Court order that was limiting what the Kerala State Waqf Board could do, like blocking big decisions and capital expenditure.
The high court said the board wasn't following new rules from the 2025 Waqf Amendment Act, which requires two non-Muslim and one Shia member on the board.
Now, the Supreme Court has removed a rule that would have put government officials in charge of overseeing the board's work.
Board decisions on hold pending hearing
Even with these changes, the board still can't make major moves until there's a final decision.
The case landed in the Supreme Court after lawyers argued that they weren't even told about the restrictions, a clear miss on fairness.
The top court has now told the high court to speed things up, with another hearing coming up soon.
For now, it's a waiting game to see how this legal standoff shapes up for the board's future.