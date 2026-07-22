Supreme Court removes government oversight clause from Kerala Waqf Board

The Supreme Court has stepped in and changed a Kerala High Court order that was limiting what the Kerala State Waqf Board could do, like blocking big decisions and capital expenditure.

The high court said the board wasn't following new rules from the 2025 Waqf Amendment Act, which requires two non-Muslim and one Shia member on the board.

Now, the Supreme Court has removed a rule that would have put government officials in charge of overseeing the board's work.