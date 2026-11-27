The Supreme Court wasn't happy with Tamil Nadu this week, after the state didn't follow its order to light the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Thirupparankundram's Deepathoon stone pillar.

The judges called it "brazen and wilful disobedience" and made it clear that court orders aren't optional.

Contempt petitions were filed against local officials, and the state government apologized, saying temple authorities were at fault.