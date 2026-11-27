Supreme Court reprimands Tamil Nadu for disobeying Deepathoon lamp order
The Supreme Court wasn't happy with Tamil Nadu this week, after the state didn't follow its order to light the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Thirupparankundram's Deepathoon stone pillar.
The judges called it "brazen and wilful disobedience" and made it clear that court orders aren't optional.
Contempt petitions were filed against local officials, and the state government apologized, saying temple authorities were at fault.
ASI says police blocked pillar access
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) told the court that police blocked their team from reaching the pillar.
The court clarified this hearing was only about following its order, not about who controls the pillar itself.