Supreme Court reverses stray dog ruling, asks for shelters India Aug 22, 2025

The Supreme Court just changed its approach to managing stray dogs across India.

Now, sterilized and vaccinated strays can go back to the streets—unless they have rabies or act aggressively.

Plus, animal lovers and NGOs who approached the Supreme Court against the earlier order are being asked to help out financially: ₹25,000 from individuals and ₹2 lakh from organizations, all going toward new shelters.