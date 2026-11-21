Supreme Court rules Devi Singh entitled to war injury pension
The Supreme Court just ruled that Ex-Subedar Major and Honorary Lieutenant Devi Singh should get a war injury pension after he was accidentally shot by his own service weapon back in 2002 during Operation Rakshak and Parakram in Jammu and Kashmir.
The court made it clear: accidents like this aren't "self-inflicted," so Singh is entitled to extra pension benefits starting from March 31, 2019.
Court orders government to pay pension
This decision overturns an earlier denial of Singh's claim and highlights that only intentional injuries are excluded from war pensions.
The court also pointed out how important official documents are for these cases and gave the government three months to pay up, adjusting for any disability pension Singh already received.