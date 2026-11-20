Supreme Court allows lamp lighting atop Thiruparankundram as one-time measure
What's the story
The Supreme Court has permitted the lighting of the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon (stone pillar) near the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy temple and Sikandar Badusha Dargah in Thiruparankundram, Madurai. The court allowed this as a one-time measure for this year but stayed certain observations made by the Madras High Court regarding the nature of the pillar and its land. The court permitted the lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon on November 24, the Karthigai Deepam day.
Court directives
Strict conditions laid down for lighting Karthigai Deepam
However, Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul Pancholi emphasized that worship at customary sites and lawful access to the dargah and mosque must continue uninterrupted.
"The present arrangement does not proceed on any finding that the stone pillar is or has historically been a place of customary religious observance, nor does it determine whether the lighting of the lamp....constitutes an essential religious practice or whether any individual, institution or denomination possesses any enforceable right in that regard," they observed.
Conditions
SC lays down strict conditions for lighting of Karthigai Deepam
The Supreme Court also laid down strict conditions for the lighting of Karthigai Deepam.
Only a small team from the temple, decided by the Madurai District Collector in consultation with the temple Executive Officer, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Police Commissioner, will be allowed to light the lamp.
The district administration will decide on the timing, route and duration for this ceremony.
Access restrictions
Public gatherings, processions banned at site
The Supreme Court has also prohibited public gatherings, processions and demonstrations at the site. Access is restricted to authorized personnel only.
The court has also banned excavation, construction or structural alterations at the disputed site.
It clarified that neither permission nor ceremony can be used as proof of custom or right of access for future years.
Background
Dispute over lighting of Karthigai Deepam
The dispute over the Karthigai Deepam lighting arose after devotee Rama Ravikumar's request to light a lamp at the stone pillar near the Sikandar Badusha Dargah on Thiruparankundram hill was rejected by the executive officer of the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple.
He then approached the Madras High Court, which directed that the lamp be lit on December 1, 2025.
When this direction wasn't followed, Ravikumar and others were allowed to light it with CISF protection.
Future hearings
Matter to be heard in January 2027
But they were blocked by police citing a prohibitory order from the District Collector.
In January, the division bench upheld the lamp-lighting direction and held that the pillar stood on temple land.
The state then approached the Supreme Court.
Today, the SC heard the appeal filed by the State of Tamil Nadu against the Madras High Court verdict allowing the lighting of the lamp at the disputed site.
The matter will be heard further in January 2027.