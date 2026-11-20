However, Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul Pancholi emphasized that worship at customary sites and lawful access to the dargah and mosque must continue uninterrupted.

"The present arrangement does not proceed on any finding that the stone pillar is or has historically been a place of customary religious observance, nor does it determine whether the lighting of the lamp....constitutes an essential religious practice or whether any individual, institution or denomination possesses any enforceable right in that regard," they observed.