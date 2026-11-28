PM Modi offers prayers as SC orders deepam lamp lighting
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers to Lord Murugan after the Supreme Court ordered the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Madurai's Thiruparankundram hill. The court directed that the lamp be lit atop the Deepathoon pillar on Saturday, following non-compliance with its earlier directive. In an X post, PM Modi shared a Tamil devotional chant "Vetrivel Muruganukku Arogara!" in English, Tamil, and Hindi scripts, although he did not directly mention the judicial proceedings or the temple controversy.
Legal action
Supreme Court initiates contempt proceedings against top Tamil Nadu officials
The Supreme Court has initiated contempt proceedings against top Tamil Nadu officials, including the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police.
The court observed that not lighting the stone pillar on November 24 was willful defiance of its November 20 directive.
It sought phone call details and official records to probe allegations of bureaucratic actions under political pressure.
Administrative intervention
Board of trustees of Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple suspended
In a major administrative move, the Supreme Court has also suspended the board of trustees of the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple.
The court has appointed two retired High Court judges to manage the temple's affairs temporarily.
This comes amid ongoing tensions over the Deepathoon lighting controversy and broader issues related to law and order in Tamil Nadu.
Political response
BJP thanks SC for Deepathoon lamp lighting ruling
Tamil Nadu BJP vice president KP Ramalingam slammed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's government over the Deepathoon controversy and other law and order issues.
He participated in the BJP's "Aram Kaakum Alay Deepam" lamp-lighting program in Namakkal district.
Ramalingam said these events were held across 2,116 temples in Tamil Nadu to thank the Supreme Court for its ruling and demand implementation of its directive.
Criticism voiced
Ramalingam demands removal of Madurai District Collector
Ramalingam also slammed the Madurai District Collector for saying lighting a lamp was not his job.
He said such a ruler should not exist in India and demanded his immediate removal from office.
The Supreme Court itself should immediately remove him from office for saying so. Such a ruler should not exist in this country," he said.
He warned that if Vijay supports such officials, it could be dangerous for his rule.
Twitter Post
PM Modi's post on X
Vetrivel Muruganukku Arogara!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2026
வெற்றிவேல் முருகனுக்கு அரோகரா!
वेट्रिवेल मुरुगनुक्कु अरोगरा!