Supreme Court seeks answers on feral dogs threatening protected wildlife
India
The Supreme Court has asked the government and key wildlife boards to respond to a petition about feral dogs causing trouble in protected areas.
The Bombay Natural History Society and others say these dogs are putting endangered species like snow leopards and great Indian bustards at risk.
The next court hearing is set for November 17.
Petition seeks geotagging and management rules
The petition is pushing for clear, time-bound rules to manage feral, stray, and domestic dogs near wildlife zones.
It suggests regular tracking, like geotagging, to keep tabs on dog movements and reduce harm to habitats.