Supreme Court seeks ban on shop acid sales, medical-only access
The Supreme Court is pushing for a full ban on selling acid in shops, saying easy access is fueling more acid attacks.
Instead, they want acid available only for medical use at government hospital pharmacies and only with official approval.
Buyers must declare purpose, risk seizure
If someone buys acid and it's used in an attack, the buyer could face serious consequences.
The court also suggests buyers must declare why they need the acid, and their property could be seized to help victims if things go wrong.
Court urges tighter laws, school lessons
The court wants laws tightened and calls for lessons on preventing and responding to acid attacks to be added to school curricula.
This move aims to boost awareness and help students know what to do if tragedy strikes.