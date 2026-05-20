Supreme Court seeks Center and states's response on alcohol packaging

CADD seeks clear safe eco-friendly standards

Chief Justice Surya Kant called this packaging "very deceptive."

The PIL argued that it could lead to more underage drinking or public drinking.

The public interest litigation, or PIL, also flags that these packs aren't eco-friendly and criticizes how different states have different rules, focused more on money than public health.

CADD wants the court to push for clear, safe, and eco-friendly standards across India.