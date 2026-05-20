Supreme Court seeks Center and states's response on alcohol packaging
The Supreme Court has asked the Center and states to respond after an NGO, Community Against Drunken Driving (CADD), called out alcohol brands for selling drinks in packaging that looks like fruit juice boxes, portable PET bottles, and sachets.
The concern? These bright, fruity designs can hide health warnings and might trick people, especially younger ones, into thinking they're harmless.
CADD seeks clear safe eco-friendly standards
Chief Justice Surya Kant called this packaging "very deceptive."
The PIL argued that it could lead to more underage drinking or public drinking.
The public interest litigation, or PIL, also flags that these packs aren't eco-friendly and criticizes how different states have different rules, focused more on money than public health.
CADD wants the court to push for clear, safe, and eco-friendly standards across India.