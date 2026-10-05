Supreme Court seeks Centre ec explanation over Gyanesh Kumar actions
India
The Supreme Court has asked the central government and the Election Commission to explain themselves after a petition called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's suspension.
The complaint says Kumar made big decisions on updating voter rolls without following proper procedures, while the Election Commission insists everything was done together, even if not everyone agreed.
Protests over voter roll changes
This controversy has sparked protests across several states, with groups like the Indian Youth Congress rallying in Delhi and Cockroach Janta Party making noise in Mumbai.
At the heart of it are concerns that skipping protocols could hurt trust in elections.
The Supreme Court is now looking into whether rules were actually broken or not.