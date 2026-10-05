Central Vista: SC seeks response on library space for books
What's the story
The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the central government, seeking a detailed response on the library arrangements proposed under the Central Vista project. The court is particularly concerned about the space allocated for existing books in this new facility. Senior advocate Hari Priya Padmanabhan has been appointed to assist in examining this matter further.
Library issues
Court's concerns over existing library collection
During the hearing, the Supreme Court expressed its concerns over the existing library collection.
It noted that nearly two lakh books have been lying packed in cartons in RK Puram, Delhi, since 2011.
The court sought clarification on both the size of this collection and how much space is proposed for it in the new library facility under the Central Vista project.
Infrastructure concerns
SC questions about available space in new infrastructure
The court also questioned Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, who represented the Centre, on whether the proposed infrastructure would provide enough space for the library and its books.
It specifically asked if facilities like conference rooms and other planned infrastructure under the Central Vista project would impact the available space for the library collection.
Relocation concerns
SC seeks response on relocating Central Secretariat Library
The Supreme Court has also sought a detailed response from the Union government on relocating the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library in Delhi.
The library, which has over 8.5 lakh books, is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project.
The court's intervention comes after reports that the library was asked to vacate Shastri Bhawan by September 30 as part of this project.
Library history
Central Secretariat Library was established in 1891
The Central Secretariat Library was established in 1891 and is currently housed in Shastri Bhawan.
Spread over four floors and nearly 5,500 square meters, it houses rare volumes, official records, and gazetteers.
The library was originally located in Calcutta as the Imperial Secretariat Library before being moved to Delhi after the decision to shift British India's capital in 1911.