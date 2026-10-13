Supreme Court seeks Delhi Police explanation over women journalists' assault
The Supreme Court has told Delhi Police to explain reports that women journalists were assaulted and detained while covering protests in Delhi.
These protests targeted Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged problems with the electoral roll.
The move comes after a petition from the Network of Women in Media, India, calling for better protection for reporters, especially women, at protest sites.
Surya Kant stresses police accountability
Chief Justice Surya Kant highlighted how important it is for police to be held accountable. The court will hear the case on October 15.
Journalists say they faced harassment and detention by police during these protests, even though an earlier Supreme Court order says that shouldn't happen.
Advocates are now urging the court to set clear rules so journalists can safely do their jobs at public events without fear of being stopped or mistreated.