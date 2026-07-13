Supreme Court seeks SIT update on Ayodhya Ram temple probe
India
The Supreme Court has asked Uttar Pradesh's Special Investigation Team (SIT) for an update on its probe into alleged misappropriation of devotees' donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The court, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, also wants to know who is on the SIT and its composition.
The next hearing is set for next Monday (July 20, 2026).
SIT probing Ram temple donation claims
The SIT, formed on June 13 under Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, is looking into claims that donations meant for the temple's construction were stolen.
After submitting a preliminary report in June, they received a 15-day extension to dig deeper.
The Supreme Court has now asked the temple trust to formally respond to these serious allegations.