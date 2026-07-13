Supreme Court seeks SIT update on Ayodhya Ram temple probe India Jul 13, 2026

The Supreme Court has asked Uttar Pradesh's Special Investigation Team (SIT) for an update on its probe into alleged misappropriation of devotees' donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The court, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, also wants to know who is on the SIT and its composition.

The next hearing is set for next Monday (July 20, 2026).