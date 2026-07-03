Supreme Court stays audit of Delhi distributors, delays ₹38,552cr probe India Jul 03, 2026

The Supreme Court has hit pause on a planned audit of Delhi's three private power distributors, led by the national auditor (CAG).

The big question is whether Delhi's electricity regulator (DERC) actually had the authority to call for this check.

This move also puts off the government's attempt to dig into ₹38,552 crore worth of financial assets that have piled up because electricity tariffs have not changed in years.