Supreme Court stays audit of Delhi distributors, delays ₹38,552cr probe
The Supreme Court has hit pause on a planned audit of Delhi's three private power distributors, led by the national auditor (CAG).
The big question is whether Delhi's electricity regulator (DERC) actually had the authority to call for this check.
This move also puts off the government's attempt to dig into ₹38,552 crore worth of financial assets that have piled up because electricity tariffs have not changed in years.
Court will revisit case July 15
During Friday's hearing, government lawyers said the audit was needed before passing costs onto consumers.
But lawyers for the power companies argued that a Supreme Court ruling last year already settled how these assets would be recovered.
For now, everything stays as it is until July 15, when the court will take another look at the issue.