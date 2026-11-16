Supreme Court suggests aid for murder victims' families despite acquittals
The Supreme Court just suggested that families of murder victims deserve financial help, even if the accused are let off because there is not enough evidence.
This move is meant to support families dealing with loss, no matter what happens in court.
The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in Bhiwani has been asked to check if these families can get help through existing victim support schemes.
Haryana double murder acquittal prompted review
This idea came after a 2011 Haryana double-murder case where Naresh was acquitted due to lack of proof, even though Naresh had once been given a death sentence.
The Supreme Court's new direction fits into a larger plan: making sure victims' families are not left without support, regardless of how a trial ends.
It is all about giving people some relief when justice feels out of reach.