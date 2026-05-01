Supreme Court takes issue with juice-like alcohol packaging 'very deceptive' India May 21, 2026

The Supreme Court has taken issue with alcohol being sold in Tetra Pak cartons and sachets that look a lot like juice boxes, calling the packaging "very deceptive."

The petition/counsel said the packs carry no warnings, or only small, barely visible fine print, making it easy for underage people to mistake them for regular drinks.

The case is set for its next hearing on August 10.