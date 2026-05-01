Supreme Court takes issue with juice-like alcohol packaging 'very deceptive'
The Supreme Court has taken issue with alcohol being sold in Tetra Pak cartons and sachets that look a lot like juice boxes, calling the packaging "very deceptive."
The petition/counsel said the packs carry no warnings, or only small, barely visible fine print, making it easy for underage people to mistake them for regular drinks.
The case is set for its next hearing on August 10.
Anti-drunk-driving group seeks obvious-container rules
A group called Community Against Drunken Driving filed a petition saying this kind of sneaky packaging encourages underage drinking and dodges proper checks.
They mentioned brands using fruit images with barely readable warnings, which can make smuggling and public drinking easier.
The petition also pushes for new rules so alcohol can only be sold in obvious containers, like glass bottles, hoping to keep things safer and clearer for everyone.