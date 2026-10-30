Supreme Court tells government to curb livestreamed court video tampering
India
The Supreme Court has told the government to crack down on people who misuse or edit livestreamed court videos for personal or commercial gain.
This move is meant to keep courtroom content authentic and stop it from being shared or twisted online.
The government is now working on new rules, taking input from various high courts and other stakeholders.
Digital watermarks proposed for court videos
Earlier, the Supreme Court banned sharing court recordings on social media without permission, but news outlets can still report what happens, just not with video clips.
There's also talk of adding digital watermarks to official videos so they can't be faked or tampered with.
These updates are expected soon, aiming to protect the integrity of court proceedings as more of them go online.