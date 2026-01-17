Supreme Court to decide if police can use your phone's location data

Why it matters for your privacy

Chatrie's lawyers say these warrants scoop up info on everyone nearby, not just suspects—so they're a privacy nightmare.

Prosecutors argue that people give up some privacy when they turn on things like Google Location History.

Courts have been split: one judge said the search violated rights but allowed the evidence anyway; another court called these warrants unconstitutional.

The case is expected to be argued before the Supreme Court later this year, which could change how much digital privacy we all have going forward.