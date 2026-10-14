Supreme Court to hear Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri petition
The Supreme Court is stepping in after concerns about how Delhi's voter list is being managed.
Two petitioners, Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri, want the Election Commission to reveal which voters got notices and why.
They're also pushing for an easier way for previously enrolled voters whose names were removed from the list to get back on.
EC extends Delhi voter list deadline
advocate Prashant Bhushan brought up these issues before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, which advanced the hearing up to October 28.
The Election Commission extended the deadline until October 30 to file any claims or objections about the voter list, with the final version coming out December 4.
These changes could mean a more transparent and fair process for Delhi voters going forward.