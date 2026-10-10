Supreme Court to hear contempt petition over Delhi transport curbs

The petition calls out top officials, including the union home secretary, Delhi police commissioner, and DMRC chairperson, for allegedly going against a clear Supreme Court order from October 9 that directed there should be no complete prohibition on metro services and trains coming to Delhi.

The court had stressed that metro services and trains coming to Delhi should stay open even during protests, aiming to balance public convenience with law enforcement needs.

Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will take up the case.