Supreme Court to hear contempt petition over Delhi transport curbs
The Supreme Court is set to hear a contempt petition on October 11 after claims that Delhi authorities ignored its order to keep metro and train services running during the Cockroach Janta Party protests.
Advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi says transport curbs went ahead anyway, making it tough for people to get around the city.
Officials accused over Oct 9 order
The petition calls out top officials, including the union home secretary, Delhi police commissioner, and DMRC chairperson, for allegedly going against a clear Supreme Court order from October 9 that directed there should be no complete prohibition on metro services and trains coming to Delhi.
The court had stressed that metro services and trains coming to Delhi should stay open even during protests, aiming to balance public convenience with law enforcement needs.
Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will take up the case.