Supreme Court to hear Delhi Satya Niketan building collapse September 10
The Supreme Court is set to hear the Satya Niketan building-collapse case on September 10 after a five-story building in Delhi fell during renovation, tragically taking seven lives.
The structure had been illegally expanded, raising big questions about safety and unchecked construction in the city.
Delhi files FIR and launches probes
The case might move from the Delhi High Court to the Supreme Court because of its impact on public safety.
Authorities have already filed an FIR against the building owner and launched investigations into illegal constructions.
The Delhi government and police are running separate probes, while officials are ordering the immediate sealing of all illegal constructions exceeding four floors and promising strict action, including immediate dismissal, against corrupt civic officials.