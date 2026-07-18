Supreme Court to hear misuse claims about Ayodhya temple donations
India
The Supreme Court is stepping in to look at claims that donations for the Ram temple in Ayodhya might have been misused.
On July 20, a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant will review four petitions asking for a quick, thorough investigation into how the temple trust has handled its finances.
Uttar Pradesh SIT probing Ayodhya trust
A Special Investigation Team set up by Uttar Pradesh has already started digging into the case and was told to share its progress with the court.
Some petitioners want an even deeper probe, calling for a CBI investigation and a forensic audit of the trust's accounts.
The bench issued notice to the trust seeking its response, as questions about transparency and accountability keep growing around this major religious project.