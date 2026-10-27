Supreme Court to hear petitions on 6 Vande Mataram stanzas

The Supreme Court is set to review petitions challenging the government's new rule that everyone must sing all six stanzas of Vande Mataram, instead of just two.

The petitioners, Bhimrao Duryodhan Borkar and ex-IAS officer Balakrishnan Sathyabhama Mavoji, say this move threatens freedom of conscience and goes against India's secular values.

The hearing is scheduled for November 30.