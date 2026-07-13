Supreme Court to hear Ram Janmabhoomi donation misuse petitions
India
The Supreme Court is set to look into four petitions over alleged misuse of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.
Petitioners are pushing for a CBI investigation and want evidence like CCTV footage and payment records preserved, especially as an SIT report on the case is due soon.
Petitioners allege donation thefts, seek oversight
The petitions, filed by lawyers and an RJD MP, highlight concerns about thefts and lapses in donation handling, with reports of staff not following protocols.
There is a strong demand for all temple offerings to be treated as sacred trust property, managed openly.
Some are also asking for a temporary committee to oversee temple funds until things are sorted out.