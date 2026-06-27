Supreme Court upholds 1957 Narsipur Kalan sale, ends Haridwar dispute

Families across 4 generations find closure

The land was bought by minors way back in 1957, with their ownership officially recorded by 1984.

Things got messy during consolidation in 1991, leading to years of legal battles and family stress across four generations.

The Supreme Court ruled that minor witness inconsistencies didn't mean fraud or coercion had happened, so the original sale stands, finally bringing closure to families who've been waiting for answers for most of their lives.