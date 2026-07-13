The petitioners' appointments were made after 2008

SC rejects 361 Bengal madrasah staff claims for government salary

By Snehil Singh 11:49 am Jul 13, 202611:49 am

What's the story

The Supreme Court has dismissed the claims of 361 teachers and non-teaching staff appointed in various West Bengal Madrasahs, Live Law reported. The petitioners sought salaries under the state's Grants-in-Aid Scheme, but their appointments were made after the Calcutta High Court declared the West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission Act, 2008, unconstitutional. The decision was taken by a bench headed by Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice AG Masih, who found no merit in the writ petitions.