Supreme Court warns of Parivahan blacklisting over ₹49,194.05 cr e-challans

Now, if you don't clear your e-challan fines, things like renewing your vehicle registration or getting a pollution certificate are off the table until you pay up.

The amount owed is actually bigger than the cost of some major highway projects or even several state budgets.

Some places are struggling more: Karnataka's government vehicles alone owe about ₹19.24 crore, and Hyderabad sees 77% of its fines unpaid.

Cities like Chennai are setting up special centers to help people pay.