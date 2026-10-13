Supreme Court warns of Parivahan blacklisting over ₹49,194.05 cr e-challans
India has racked up about ₹49,194.05 crore in unpaid e-challans, basically digital traffic fines that people haven't paid yet.
The Supreme Court isn't happy about it and has told states to get strict: if you have pending dues, your vehicle services could be blocked and your ride might even get blacklisted on the Parivahan portal.
Karnataka government vehicles owe ₹19.24 cr
Now, if you don't clear your e-challan fines, things like renewing your vehicle registration or getting a pollution certificate are off the table until you pay up.
The amount owed is actually bigger than the cost of some major highway projects or even several state budgets.
Some places are struggling more: Karnataka's government vehicles alone owe about ₹19.24 crore, and Hyderabad sees 77% of its fines unpaid.
Cities like Chennai are setting up special centers to help people pay.