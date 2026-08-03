Supreme Court weighs pellet gun use after Jantar Mantar injuries
India
India's Supreme Court is stepping in to set clear rules on when police can use pellet guns during protests.
Chief Justice Surya Kant said the court will look at whether these weapons should be used at all, and if so, under what conditions.
The move comes after students reported injuries from pellet guns during the Jantar Mantar protest on July 20.
Court orders preservation of ammunition log
The court is not banning pellet guns outright, but stressed they should only be used in rare situations, as current police guidelines suggest.
Officials now have to preserve the ammunition log of the Rapid Action Force deployed during the protest, and the Delhi government has been asked to provide medical help for injured protesters.
The next hearing is set for August 19.