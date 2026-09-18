Surendra Koli allegedly dies by hanging in Haridwar after acquittal
India
Surendra Koli, known as the main accused in the 2006 Nithari serial killings, allegedly died by suicide.
He allegedly died by hanging in Haridwar on Friday, less than a year after he was acquitted by the Supreme Court in the last case against him and released from jail.
Koli had been convicted several times for his role in these disturbing murders that shocked the country.
Nithari killings in Noida in 2006
The Nithari killings took place in 2006 in Noida, where mostly children and young women were lured to Koli's home and murdered. The brutality of these crimes left a lasting impact nationwide.
After his arrest in 2006, Koli was sentenced to death for one of the murders but was finally acquitted less than a year ago by the Supreme Court due to lack of evidence.