Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi resigns as Ram Janmabhoomi Trust patron
India
Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, a senior RSS figure, has resigned as patron of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
The trust relieved him of his responsibilities amid an organizational reshuffle. This comes against the backdrop of the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft row.
Joshi, who is 78, pointed to health issues for stepping down.
Joshi held mainly advisory trust role
Even though Joshi is well-known in RSS circles and close to BJP leadership, he mostly kept a low profile with the trust, occasionally attending meetings or visiting Ayodhya.
His job was more advisory than hands-on.
Now, with him gone and controversy swirling around the temple project, the organizational reshuffle is ongoing.