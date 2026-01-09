Delhi-NCR wakes up to unexpected rain, records season's lowest temperature

Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were taken by surprise on Friday morning as they woke up to surprise rainfall. Moreover, Friday morning also saw Delhi record its lowest minimum temperature of the season at 4.6 degrees Celsius. The region has been under a cold wave with dense fog for days. Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had not predicted any rain.

Weather update IMD forecasts more rain, dense fog in Delhi-NCR The IMD has issued a short-term "nowcast" warning of light to moderate showers in Delhi and the NCR. The rain is expected to extend beyond Delhi into neighboring Haryana and Rajasthan, possibly causing a further dip in already low temperatures. Before the rain, air quality remained in the "poor" to "very poor" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Thursday, the air quality index (AQI) reading stood at 280, under the 'poor' category.

Southern alert IMD warns of heavy rainfall in southern states The IMD has also warned of heavy rainfall in several southern states due to a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to see the heaviest rainfall between January 9 and 10. Isolated heavy rain is also expected in Kerala and Mahe through the weekend.

Cold wave IMD forecasts persistent cold-day conditions The IMD has forecast that these cold-day conditions are likely to persist through tomorrow, indicating no immediate relief for residents. A "cold day" is defined as one where the maximum temperature is between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees below the seasonal norm. If temperatures fall 6.5 degrees below the seasonal norm, it is classified as a" severe cold day."