Surya Kant says AI helps courts but cannot replace conscience
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made it clear that while AI is handy for things like legal research and translating court judgments into 16 languages, it can't replace the human conscience needed for making real decisions.
Speaking in Germany, he emphasized that these tools make justice more accessible and cut down on repetitive work, but the final call always rests with judges and legally authorized judicial officers.
Supreme Court AI committee restricts AI
The Supreme Court's AI Committee wants to keep AI limited to behind-the-scenes tasks like scheduling and transcription.
Using AI for sensitive matters, like deciding bail or judging witness credibility, is strictly off-limits.
Kant also pitched closer ties between Indian and German courts to share ideas on technology and dispute resolution, but stressed that technology should never overshadow judicial independence.