Surya Kant won't recuse from case over alleged influence

Controversy over minority seats

Surya Kant made it clear he won't step away from the case, calling any attempt at influence a serious offense under court rules.

The controversy centers on a brother-sister duo from Haryana who got minority certificates after converting and applied for seats at a Uttar Pradesh medical college.

Now, there's an official probe into how those certificates were issued (and whether the college even qualifies as a minority institution) after their admission plea was tossed out.