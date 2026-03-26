Surya Kant won't recuse from case over alleged influence
The Supreme Court is in the middle of a heated case about postgraduate medical admissions, after claims that someone tried to sway the process by contacting Surya Kant's brother.
The petitioners, a brother-sister duo, converted to Buddhism to obtain minority status for admission and apparently contacted Surya Kant's brother.
Controversy over minority seats
Surya Kant made it clear he won't step away from the case, calling any attempt at influence a serious offense under court rules.
The controversy centers on a brother-sister duo from Haryana who got minority certificates after converting and applied for seats at a Uttar Pradesh medical college.
Now, there's an official probe into how those certificates were issued (and whether the college even qualifies as a minority institution) after their admission plea was tossed out.