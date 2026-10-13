Surya Kant's law and order comment draws Abhijeet Dipke criticism
India
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant is facing criticism after saying that law and order isn't his responsibility.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke called him out following comments made during the Delhi protest crackdown.
Dipke worries this could set a risky example for future elections, even ones involving Narendra Modi.
Reports of ECI disagreement, resignation demands
The issue got bigger when reports surfaced about disagreements within the Election Commission of India, or the ECI, over these decisions, though the ECI says everything was unanimous.
Dipke is now joining others in demanding the chief election commissioner's resignation and urging more protests until changes are made, raising fresh doubts about how fair India's elections really are.