Suspected suicide pact in Pazhanji leaves 2 dead, 2 hospitalized
A tragic suspected suicide pact in Pazhanji, Thrissur, has left a family shattered: 50-year-old Sibi and his 18-year-old daughter Aleena have died, while his 45-year-old wife Beena and 17-year-old son Adithyan are fighting for their lives in the hospital.
The incident came to light after Adithyan managed to call the police for help on Monday morning.
Police suspect poisoning, financial stress cited
When officers arrived, they found Sibi's body in a well and Aleena inside the house.
Both Beena and Adithyan were found unconscious but alive. Police believe poison was involved before the deaths.
Early investigations suggest financial stress may have pushed the family to this point: Sibi had recently lost his job abroad and was struggling back home.
The case is still under investigation as authorities look for more answers.