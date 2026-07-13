Suspected suicide pact in Pazhanji leaves 2 dead, 2 hospitalized

Police suspect poisoning, financial stress cited

When officers arrived, they found Sibi's body in a well and Aleena inside the house.

Both Beena and Adithyan were found unconscious but alive. Police believe poison was involved before the deaths.

Early investigations suggest financial stress may have pushed the family to this point: Sibi had recently lost his job abroad and was struggling back home.

The case is still under investigation as authorities look for more answers.