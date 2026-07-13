Suspended BKTC staffer Pramod Nautiyal arrested after Badrinath cash missing
India
A suspended staffer from the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), Pramod Nautiyal, was arrested after cash went missing during donation counting at Badrinath Dham.
The missing money was noticed on July 2, and police stepped in quickly since the usual rules were not followed during the count.
Government probe includes VIP Kedarnath payments
Nautiyal is not the only one under scrutiny: this is part of a bigger government investigation into misuse of temple funds, including shady payments for VIP stays at Kedarnath.
Several top BKTC officials are also being looked at.
The committee's CEO has now been told to take action under old temple laws, and statements from staff are being collected as the case unfolds.