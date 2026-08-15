SUV skidded into Chenab river in Dachhan, Kishtwar killing 5
India
A heartbreaking accident happened in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district when an SUV skidded off the road and plunged into the Chenab River, taking five lives.
The crash took place in the Dachhan area on Saturday (August 15, 2026), and rescue teams were carrying out operations.
Bodies recovered, IDs pending
All five bodies have been recovered, with officials now working to confirm their identities.
Leaders like Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary have expressed their condolences, urging authorities to support the families affected by this tragedy.