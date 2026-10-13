Swadeshi Jagran Manch urges India to block Starlink service
The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), linked to the RSS, wants India to block Elon Musk's Starlink internet service, saying it could threaten national security.
This follows Musk's claim that "certain oligarchs" are stopping Starlink from operating in India, a statement the government pushed back on, insisting its satellite rules are fair.
SJM: Starlink may dodge Indian monitoring
SJM fears Starlink's tech could let Indian internet traffic dodge local monitoring, making it tough for authorities to track or control during emergencies.
SJM's national Co-Convenor Ashwani Mahajan pointed out that Starlink hasn't shown it can follow India's rules on restricting services when needed.
The group says blocking Starlink would protect security and serve the purpose of sending a message to trade partners like the US.