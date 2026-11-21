The seer explained that Shiva stands for power while Shakti is all about creative energy: their relationship goes deep in Vedic philosophy.

Rahul's post was a subtle response to criticism he got after talking about his parents' love story at a recent event.

He used the Shiva-Parvati image as a symbol for love and belonging, encouraging critics to move past hate.

The seer's letter added another layer by highlighting how this symbolism has its own significance in Hindu tradition.