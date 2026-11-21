Swami Paramatmananda writes letter to Gandhis about Shiva Parvati image
After Rahul Gandhi posted an image of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on social media, right in the middle of some heated political debates, a Hindu seer, Swami Paramatmananda Saraswati, wrote an open letter to Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
The seer wanted to share what the image really means in Hinduism and why it matters.
Swami Paramatmananda explains Shiva Shakti symbolism
The seer explained that Shiva stands for power while Shakti is all about creative energy: their relationship goes deep in Vedic philosophy.
Rahul's post was a subtle response to criticism he got after talking about his parents' love story at a recent event.
He used the Shiva-Parvati image as a symbol for love and belonging, encouraging critics to move past hate.
The seer's letter added another layer by highlighting how this symbolism has its own significance in Hindu tradition.