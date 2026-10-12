Swiss envoy Maya Tissafi joins Gujarat Navratri garba with 50,000
India
Maya Tissafi, Switzerland's ambassador to India, jumped right into the Navratri festivities in Gujarat by dancing Garba with around 50,000 people.
With around 50,000 people at the event, she called it a beautiful example of how Gujarat's traditions bring people together across ages and cultures.
Maya Tissafi highlights Navratri's community role
Navratri isn't just about dance: it's a celebration of community and heritage.
Tissafi highlighted how festivals like this unite people in joy and tradition, wishing everyone happiness and prosperity.
Her participation also showed how local celebrations can connect communities worldwide.