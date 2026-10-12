Talha Kaseri protests sir notices at Chandrayangutta wedding in Hyderabad

A wedding in Hyderabad's Chandrayangutta on October 10 took an unexpected turn when Talha Kaseri, a former GHMC ward member representing the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), used the celebration to protest the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

With marfa band music in the background, Kaseri called out SIR and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying even people who had voted in previous elections and those who had mapped their details against the 2002 SIR records have also received notices.