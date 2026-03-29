Tamil Nadu: 1 dead as temple ceiling collapses in Tiruchirappalli
What's the story
A temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli was the scene of a tragic incident late at night when a part of its ceiling collapsed. The mishap took place at the Sannathi Street mandapam of the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple, where devotees were resting after visiting for darshan, News18 reported. The sudden collapse sent debris crashing down on those sleeping inside, leading to panic and chaos among worshippers.
Casualties
Devotee Nadiya, 32, dies, 2 injured
According to the report, the tragic incident claimed the life of a 32-year-old devotee, Nadiya, from Thanjavur district. She died on the spot after being hit by falling debris. Two other devotees were also injured in the mishap and were immediately rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for treatment. Their current health status remains unknown.
Ongoing probe
Rescue efforts, probe at Samayapuram temple
The sudden collapse of the temple ceiling has left devotees in shock and disbelief. Many rushed to rescue those trapped under the rubble. The exact cause of this unfortunate incident is still under investigation. Further details are awaited as authorities look into what led to this tragic event at the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.