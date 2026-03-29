Tamil Nadu: 1 dead as temple ceiling collapses in Tiruchirappalli

According to the report, the tragic incident claimed the life of a 32-year-old devotee, Nadiya, from Thanjavur district. She died on the spot after being hit by falling debris. Two other devotees were also injured in the mishap and were immediately rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for treatment. Their current health status remains unknown.

Ongoing probe

Rescue efforts, probe at Samayapuram temple

The sudden collapse of the temple ceiling has left devotees in shock and disbelief. Many rushed to rescue those trapped under the rubble. The exact cause of this unfortunate incident is still under investigation. Further details are awaited as authorities look into what led to this tragic event at the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.