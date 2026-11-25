Tamil Nadu apologizes to Supreme Court for deepathoon lamp omission
The Tamil Nadu government has told the Supreme Court it's sorry for not lighting the ceremonial lamp at Deepathoon on Thirupparankundram hill, even though it was supposed to.
The Board of Trustees resolved to follow its usual tradition of lighting the Karthigai Mahadeepam at its regular spot instead, turning down a team that was suggested for the task.
Nishant Krishna says omission unintentional
District Collector Nishant Krishna explained that the miss wasn't intentional and detailed all efforts made to follow court orders.
The Supreme Court will take up the main case in January 2027 and could also consider any contempt complaints about this incident, basically reminding everyone how important it is to follow court directions in the future.