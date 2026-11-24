Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran placed under house arrest
Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran was put under house arrest on Tuesday to stop him from visiting the Karthigai Deepam festival at Thirupparankundram.
He planned to check if the Supreme Court's order on lighting lamps was being followed.
Police also stopped other BJP and Hindu Munnani members from heading to Madurai for similar reasons.
Court permits Karthigai Deepam lighting once
Karthigai Deepam is a big festival where several lakh pilgrims gather to see the Maha Deepam lit on Annamalai Hill.
This year, security is tight because of legal debates over who gets to light lamps where.
The Supreme Court allowed a one-time lighting at a specific spot, while the Supreme Court clarified the arrangement does not confer permanent customary rights or alter land ownership claims.