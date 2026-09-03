Tamil Nadu CB-CID probes deepfake of Chief Minister Vijay
India
Tamil Nadu's CB-CID is looking into a deepfake video that impersonates Chief Minister Vijay.
The video, spotted during a Facebook cyber patrol, used Hindi audio to ask people to contact a WhatsApp number for money.
Officials flagged it as a public scam and filed a case on September 1, 2026.
CB-CID asks Meta to remove video
CB-CID has asked Meta for help tracing the fake account and removing the video.
Similar deepfakes have popped up across social media, some linked to purportedly Pakistan-based Facebook IDs.
Authorities are urging everyone not to respond to any WhatsApp numbers in these videos and to stay alert about online scams while they continue their probe.