Tamil Nadu Class 10 results: 94.31% pass rate, 820K cleared
India
The Tamil Nadu Class 10 results are out! This year, 94.31% of students passed, slightly better than last year's numbers.
Out of nearly 870,000 students who appeared for the exams between March and April, over 820,000 cleared them.
Girls 96.47% pass, private schools 98.14%
Girls scored higher than boys again, with a pass percentage of 96.47% compared to boys' 92.15%.
Private schools led with a whopping 98.14% pass rate, while government schools saw about 92%.
Over 5,000 schools (including many government ones) celebrated a perfect scorecard this year!
You can grab your digital marksheet on DigiLocker or UMANG if you haven't already.
Congratulations to everyone who made it!