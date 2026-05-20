Tamil Nadu Class 10 results: 94.31% pass rate, 820K cleared

Girls 96.47% pass, private schools 98.14%

Girls scored higher than boys again, with a pass percentage of 96.47% compared to boys' 92.15%.

Private schools led with a whopping 98.14% pass rate, while government schools saw about 92%.

Over 5,000 schools (including many government ones) celebrated a perfect scorecard this year!

You can grab your digital marksheet on DigiLocker or UMANG if you haven't already.

Congratulations to everyone who made it!