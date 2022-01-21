India

Tamil Nadu announces lockdown this Sunday amid COVID-19 surge

Written by Sagar Twitter Jan 21, 2022, 06:20 pm 2 min read

Tamil Nadu has imposed a Sunday lockdown amid a significant surge in COVID-19 cases (Photo credits: Flickr/Nicolas Mirguet).

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced there will be a complete lockdown in the state on Sunday (January 23). The restrictions will kick in at 10 pm on Saturday and remain in force until 5 am on Monday, the state government said. The decision has been taken amid a significant surge in COVID-19 cases in recent days.

Context Why does this story matter?

The government's move comes at a time when coronavirus cases are on the rise in Tamil Nadu.

On Thursday, the southern state recorded over 28,500 new cases, taking the infection tally to 30,42,796.

There are presently 1,79,205 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of the new cases reported on Thursday, Chennai district alone logged as many as 7,520.

Details What's allowed and what's not?

Only essential services will be allowed during the lockdown hours. They include milk shops, ATM booths, hospitals, and transportation of essential goods. In addition, restaurants and hotels can offer takeaway services from 7 am to 10 pm. Food delivery would also be allowed. Besides, autos and taxis traveling to and from airports, bus stands, and rail stations have been permitted to run.

Curbs Sunday lockdowns in place since January 9

It may noted that Sunday lockdowns have been in place in Tamil Nadu since January 9. Further, a night curfew from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am is already in force across the state. Meanwhile, Ma Subramanian, the state's Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, said that health officials expect to administer booster doses to 10 lakh people by the end of January.

Situation COVID-19 situation across India

More than 160 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across India.

Across India, more than 3,47,000 new coronavirus cases were reported on Friday, marking a nine percent rise from the previous day's count. Daily test positivity rate stood at 17.94% and the weekly positivity rate at 16.56%. Meanwhile, the country's tally of infections involving the new Omicron variant has reached 9,692. India has administered over 160 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far.