Tamil Nadu detains 25 foreign nationals for alleged fake voting
India
About 25 foreign nationals have been detained/arrested in Tamil Nadu for allegedly casting fake votes during the recent Assembly elections.
Officials got suspicious after spotting indelible ink on their fingers at airport checks and found they were carrying foreign passports.
Now, they are facing legal action under Indian election laws.
Detainees mostly Sri Lankan nationals
Most of those caught are Sri Lankan nationals, with a few from the UK and Canada.
Some arrived right after elections were announced and even waited around until the ink faded before trying to leave.
There were also two similar cases in Puducherry.
Law-enforcement officials are investigating further, showing just how seriously voting fraud is being taken this year.